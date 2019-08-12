SAN ANTONIO — With two weeks left in the high school football season, three teams from the San Antonio area remain in the hunt for a state championship.

Wagner, Boerne Champion and Falls City moved on to the state semifinals with victories in the regional finals.

Judson and Brandeis, the area's last two Class 6A teams heading into the weekend, were both eliminated in the state quarterfinals.

Austin Westlake beat Brandeis 42-14 in the fourth round of the playoffs for the second straight year Friday night at the Alamodome. The Broncos, who finished 13-1, are 0-5 in the state quarterfinals since Brandeis' first varsity in 2008.

Austin Lake Travis defeated Judson 48-35 Saturday at the Alamodome, ousting the Rockets from the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Cavaliers beat Judson in the state quarterfinals last year and in the second round in 2017. The Rockets finished this season 12-2.

Wagner rolled to a 74-14 rout of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday night in Corpus Christi, setting up a rematch with Alvin Shadow Creek in the 5A Division I state semifinals. The Sharks beat Manor 59-14 in the Region III-5A Division II final on Saturday.

Shadow Creek (14-0) and Wagner (13-1) square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alamo Stadium. The Sharks defeated the Thunderbirds 41-24 in the semifinals last year.

Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Williams and junior fullback L.J. Butler fueled a Wagner offense that amassed 723 yards in the win over Corpus Christi Vets. The Thunderbirds piled up 679 yards rushing and averaged 11.32 yards a pop.

Williams ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Butler romped for 179 yards and two TDs. Wagner, which has won 12 straight, had six different players score in the rout

Boerne Champion beat perennial power Corpus Christi Calallen 49-42 Saturday night in the state quarterfinals. The Chargers (12-1) play Fort Bend Marshall (13-1) in the 5A Division II state semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. Marshall downed Manvel 40-10 in the regional final.

The Falls City Beavers defeated Bremond 35-28 to earn a rematch with defending state champion Mart in the 2A Division II state semifinals. The Panthers downed the Beavers 40-13 in the semifinals last year.

Falls City (13-1) plays Mart (11-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Mart beat Muenster 53-7 in the Region III-2A Division II final,.

UIL State Semifinals

San Antonio-Area Pairings

Class 5A Division I

Wagner (13-1) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (14-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Boerne Champion (13-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (13-1), Saturday, 3 p.m., Kyle Field, College Station

Class 2A Division II

Falls City (13-1) vs. Mart (11-3), Friday, 7 p.m., The Pfield, Pflugerville