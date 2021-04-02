KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 16-18, 2021

x
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Sept. 16

New Braunfels 24, Judson 21

Clark 35, Brandeis 45

Sam Houston 22, Kennedy 20

Taft 41, Marshall 21

