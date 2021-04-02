KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 16-18, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
---
Thursday, Sept. 16
New Braunfels 24, Judson 21
Clark 35, Brandeis 45
Sam Houston 22, Kennedy 20
Taft 41, Marshall 21
---
Photos
Brandeis emerges victorious over Clark in Thursday-night matchup
1 / 34
Taft marches past Marshall for Week 4 victory
1 / 32
New Braunfels squeaks past Judson for Week 4 win
1 / 36
---