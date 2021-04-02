x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 9-11, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Brackenridge 35, Jefferson 7

Reagan 31, Clark 10

Marshall 23, Stevens 20

Wagner 41, Laredo Alexander 3

Highlands 0, Travis 0 / CANCELLED

