KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 23-25, 2021

---
Thursday, Sept. 23
Clark 17, Churchill 0
Memorial 34, Highlands 30
Holmes 41, Jay 14
Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24
Taft 42, Harlan 35
Faith Christian 42, Holy Cross 0
---
---