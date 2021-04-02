x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 23-25, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

---

Thursday, Sept. 23

Clark 17, Churchill 0

Memorial 34, Highlands 30

Holmes 41, Jay 14

Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24

Taft 42, Harlan 35

Faith Christian 42, Holy Cross 0

---

Photos

Memorial sneaks past Highlands for victory

1 / 34
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Clark blanks Churchill as Week 5 gets underway

1 / 36
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Smithson Valley emerges victorious over New Braunfels on the gridiron

1 / 47
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

---

More coverage from KENS 5:

Related Articles