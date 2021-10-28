x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 28-30, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Boerne Champion 35, Floresville 28

Brennan 55, Holmes 3

Photos

Brennan sails past Holmes for dominant Week 10 win

Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Boerne Champion slips past Floresville to kick off Week 10 in dramatic fashion

Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Thursday night football highlights | Oct. 28, 2021