KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 14-16, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
---
Thursday, Oct. 14
Burbank 6, Memorial 2
Warren 42, Jay 16
Taft 21, Stevens 19
Regents School of Austin 38, Geneva 14
---
Photos
Warren breezes past Jay for victory
1 / 38
Regents downs Geneva at start of Week 8 prep football action
1 / 38
---