KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 11-13, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
---
Thursday, Nov. 11
Southwest 27, Kennedy 12
Manor 35, Seguin 14
Weiss 63, Veterans Memorial 28
-
Friday, Nov. 12
Floresville 56, Sharyland 35
Mission Vets Memorial 17, Medina Valley 14
Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7
Fort Worth All Saints 42, Antonian 21
Boerne Champion 36, Mercedes 29
Southwest Legacy 43, Brackenridge 22
Steele 42, Brandeis 14
Brennan 55, Laredo United 20
East Central 14, Reagan 7
CC Winn 20, Highlands 14
New Braunfels 51, Johnson 45
Smithson Valley 35, Madison 25
Eagle Pass 54, Marshall 51
Taft 42, Del Rio 7
Laredo United South 28, Harlan 21
Holy Cross 55, Lake Country Christian 18
---
Photos
Smithson Valley sneaks past Madison to win playoff matchup
New Braunfels eliminates Johnson in playoff thriller
---