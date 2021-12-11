x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 11-13, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

---

Thursday, Nov. 11

Southwest 27, Kennedy 12

Manor 35, Seguin 14

Weiss 63, Veterans Memorial 28

-

Friday, Nov. 12

Floresville 56, Sharyland 35

Mission Vets Memorial 17, Medina Valley 14

Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7

Fort Worth All Saints 42, Antonian 21

Boerne Champion 36, Mercedes 29

Southwest Legacy 43, Brackenridge 22

Steele 42, Brandeis 14

Brennan 55, Laredo United 20

East Central 14, Reagan 7

CC Winn 20, Highlands 14

New Braunfels 51, Johnson 45

Smithson Valley 35, Madison 25

Eagle Pass 54, Marshall 51

Taft 42, Del Rio 7

Laredo United South 28, Harlan 21

Holy Cross 55, Lake Country Christian 18

---

Photos

Smithson Valley sneaks past Madison to win playoff matchup

1 / 37
David OImos / Special to KENS5.com

New Braunfels eliminates Johnson in playoff thriller

1 / 43
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

---

More coverage from KENS 5:

Related Articles

In Other News

Doug McDermott says Spurs were missing urgency against Mavs