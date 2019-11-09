SAN ANTONIO — Boerne Champion coach Keith Kaiser is starting to run out of superlatives to describe Luke Boyers, the Chargers' dynamic dual-threat quarterback.

And it's not even mid-September yet. "Nothing fazes him," Kaiser said Tuesday. "He's special."

A senior, Boyers racked up 435 yards of total offense and accounted for seven touchdowns in Champion's 54-41 victory against Veterans Memorial last Friday night in Boerne.

"Veterans Memorial is a good football team," Kaiser said. "They're going to win a lot of games this season. I'm telling you, that was like a third-round playoff game."

Champion improved to 2-0 with the victory and moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the KENS5.com Sub-6A area high school rankings, trading places with Wagner. The Thunderbirds (1-1) slipped a spot after getting routed by Judson 52-14 in their annual Hammer Bowl.

Judson (2-0) remained No. 1 in the Class 6A area rankings. The rest of the 6A top five -- Brandeis, Steele, Brennan and Clemens, in that order -- remained the same as last week.

Warren, No. 6 last week, fell out of the 6A rankings after losing to Brennan (2-0) in their District 28-6A opener. O'Connor (1-1) and Smithson Valley (1-1), No. 7 and No. 8 last week, each moved up a spot, and No. 9 Reagan dropped out of the rankings after falling to 0-2.

Roosevelt and Madison broke into the rankings at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively, and Jay moved from No. 10 to No. 9.

In the Sub-6A rankings, Veterans Memorial slipped from No. 3 to No. 5 with the loss to Champion. Kerrville Tivy (1-1) and Harlan (2-0), No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, last week, each moved up a spot. Antonian remained at No. 6.

Brackenridge (1-1) slipped from No. 7 to No. 10 in the Sub-6A rankings after losing to LEE, which snapped a 19-game losing streak with the victory. Alamo Heights, No. 8 last week, dropped out of the rankings after falling to 0-2, and Southside moved up to No. 9 to No. 8.

Harlandale, No. 10 last week, also fell from the rankings. Boerne (2-0) and Burbank (2-0) broke into the Top 10 at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Boyers has been on the Boerne Champion varsity team since his freshman season. He played free safety for two years and saw some action at running back before becoming the Chargers' quarterback last season.

Boyers was outstanding in the win against Veterans Memorial, completing 16 of 22 passes, with one interception, for 233 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 202 yards and four TDs on 30 carries.

"He's legit," Vets coach Richard Mendoza said. "He's an all-around athlete and a very talented young man."

Boyers keyed an offense that rolled up more than 600 yards and ripped off 41 first downs. Veterans Memorial's last TD, a 36-yard pass from Khaliq Paulette to Darius Guess, plus the conversion kick by Camron Colwell, cut Champion's lead to 46-41 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Chargers put the game out of reach when Boyers scored on a 26-yard run and threw to Davis Pike for the two-point conversion with 50 seconds left.

"Veterans played him well, but he's so relentless," Kaiser said of Boyers. "You might get him one time, but all of a sudden he's going to break out on another 30-yard run, or he's going to roll out and you've got to play the run, and he's going to beat you deep with the pass."

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

Judson junior running back De'Anthony Lewis rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown on only nine carries in the Rockets' 52-14 blowout of rival Wagner in the Hammer Bowl last Friday night.

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

1. Judson (2-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Wagner 52-14

The skinny: Junior senior quarterback Mike Chandler II completed 13 of 17 passes for 280 yards and three TDs in the Rockets' rout of Judson ISD rival Wagner in the 14th annual Hammer Bowl.

This week: vs. Harlingen, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Brandeis (2-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Stevens 42-16

The skinny: The Broncos outgained the Falcons 422-208 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. Marshall, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

3. Steele (2-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Reagan 34-21

The skinny: Blue-chip cornerback Jaylon Jones had three receptions for 92 yards and one TD.

This week: vs. Churchill, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

4. Brennan (2-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Warren 32-14

The skinny: Bears held Warren to 121 yards of total offense.

This week: vs. No. 9 Jay, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

5. Clemens (2-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 56-21

The skinny: Clemens held the Mavericks to only 60 yards passing.

This week: vs. Reagan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

6. O’Connor (1-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Holmes 38-0

The skinny: O’Connor held Holmes to only 123 yards of total offense.

This week: vs. Warren, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

7. Smithson Valley (1-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Pflugerville Hendrickson 43-15

The skinny: The Rangers bounced back from a 24-point loss to Midland Lee in their season opener.

This week: vs. No. 10 Madison, Thursday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

8. Roosevelt (2-0)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated East Central 50-35.

The skinny: Roosevelt running back Rashod Owens rushed 28 times for 289 yards and four TDs.

This week: vs. Laredo Alexander, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

9. Jay (2-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Clark 25-17

The skinny: Senior quarterback Danny Amezquita, had another strong game for the Mustangs, completing 8 of 14 passes for 160 yards and two TDS and rushing for 102 yards and another TD.

This week: vs. No. 4 Brennan, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

10. Madison (1-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Austin Bowie 55-37

The skinny: Senior running back Darien Gill rushed for 211 yards and one touchdown for Madison, which piled up a staggering 634 yards of total offense and averaged 12.48 yards per carry while getting 574 yards on the ground.

This week: vs. No. 7 Smithson Valley, Thursday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Dropping out of rankings: Warren (1-1), Reagan (0-2)

Entering rankings: Roosevelt (2-0), Madison (1-1)



SUB -6A AREA RANKINGS

Boerne Champion QB Luke Boyers, right, with FS Bowen Fjord, racked up 435 yards and accounted for seven TDs in a 54-41 win over Veterans Memorial.

David Flores / KENS5.com

1. Boerne Champion (2-0)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Veterans Memorial 54-41

The skinny: Senior quarterback Luke Boyers keyed Champion's win with a remarkably balanced performance, completing 16 of 22 passes for 233 yards and three TDs, and rushing for 202 yards and four TDs in 30 carries.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Saturday, 7 p.m., Comalander Stadium

2. Wagner (1-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Lost to Judson 52-14

The skinny: Wagner junior fullback L.J. Butler was held to 24 yards on 11 carries by Judson's swarming defense.

This week: vs. Sam Houston, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

3. Kerrville Tivy (1-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Dripping Springs 42-35

The skinny: Antlers wide receiver Brooks McCoy had eight receptions for 188 yards and three TDs.

This week: at Del Rio, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Harlan (2-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Floresville 34-21

The skinny: Junior Aubrey McDade rushed for 166 yards and one TD on 20 carries for Harlan, which finished with 507 yards of total offense.

This week: vs. Laredo United South, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

5. Veterans Memorial (1-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Boerne Champion 54-41

The skinny: Quarterback Khaliq Paulette was outstanding in the Patriots' defeat, completing 15 of 29 passes for 250 yards and three TDs and rushing for 75 yards and one TD.

This week: vs. Lanier, Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

6. Antonian (2-0)

District: TAPPS / Division I / District 3

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Sam Houston 20-8

The skinny: The Apaches won despite getting outgained 178-159.

This week: vs. LEE, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Apache Stadium, Antonian

7. Southside (2-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Highlands 45-7

The skinny: Southside quarterback Alejandro Escamilla completed 12 of 21 passes for 178 yards and two TDs and rushed for 57 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium, Southside

8. Boerne (2-0)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Medina Valley 7-6

The skinny: Boerne went ahead in the second quarter and neither team scored in the second half.

This week: vs. Holy Cross, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

9. Burbank (2-0)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Memorial 34-29

The skinny: Burbank junior running back Matthew Salazar rushed for 313 yards and four TDs on 24 carries.

This week: vs. Edison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

10. Brackenridge (1-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Lost to LEE 30-27

The skinny: Brack blew a 20-3 halftime lead against LEE, which snapped a 19-game losing streak with the victory.

This week: vs. Jefferson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Dropping out of rankings: Alamo Heights (0-2), Harlandale (1-1)

Entering rankings: Boerne (2-0), Burbank (2-0)

Want more high school football coverage? Subscribe to Friday Night Football Replay, our new weekly podcast!

You can also find it on your favorite podcast app:

On game day, KENS 5.com has a high school football scoreboard with live score updates. Save the link if you can’t make it to your favorite team’s game and need to know what’s happening!

RELATED: Player of the Week: Jefferson's Abraham Guadiano's on-field versatility matches his off-field ambitions

RELATED: Reagan quarterback Travis Sthele expected to play first game of senior season