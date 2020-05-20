Helotes Little League cancels 2020 spring season

"Ultimately we just felt if we protect these kids, that is our number one priority," said executive board president Fernando Martinez.

HELOTES, Texas — As we wait for the return of Major League Baseball, and whatever is going to happen with Minor League Baseball, many families around San Antonio are hoping for little league baseball, but that is not gonna happen on the north side.

The Greater Helotes Little League has canceled the 2020 spring season despite Governor Abbott’s phases of opening the state. So the question is why?

"We have almost 1,200 kids here ranging from potentially three and four year olds to sixteen year olds, so it felt like we could keep the older kids away and everybody safe, but the younger kids were the ones we were really worried about," said executive board president Fernando Martinez.

"Financially it is a major implication of not playing, but ultimately we just felt if we protect these kids, that is our number one priority," he added. "To cancel a season, much less the spring season, is, you could never imagine doing that. Our board of members voted almost unanimously to pass that vote.

"It chokes you up a little bit having to write that message that this is not going to happen. We kind of felt that if the recommendation was needing to be six feet apart, wearing masks, and maintain social distancing how can we put kids out there with that close of proximity and operate with a good conscience that we are doing everything that we should be doing?

"We are planning to have our fall season. We are gonna move up our fall season. We are looking to start play at the beginning of August. If we are able to play this fall season we’re gonna be able to survive and start working on our next project for the families’, Martinez added.