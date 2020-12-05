SAN ANTONIO — Coaches are high-energy people, what with jobs that are basically year-round affairs, and the coronavirus hasn't stopped that work.

But beyond the endless stream of Zoom calls, they do have an extra bit of time on their hands. And their wives are seeing them at home more than they perhaps ever have.

"We've been married for 17 years, and we've never experienced this," said Jennifer Chapman of the Reagan High School baseball family.

Patti Rittimann, wife of Alamo Heights football Head coach Ron Rittiman, was a bit more blunt with her words.

"He is about to drive me nuts," she said.

Watch the video below to see the rest of Vinnie Vinzetta's chat with local sports families and how coaches' wives are adjusting to seeing more of their husbands around the house.

