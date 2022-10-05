Hawks Talon's players give rookie head coach their seal of approval

Hawks Talon players agree that MAELO brings accountability and more to the squad.

SAN ANTONIO — For any rookie making their way on the professional level may be daunting.

But making an immediate mark on Hawks Talon GC is rookie NBA 2K League coach, Ismael "MAELO" Diaz-Tolentino.

After a rocky start to the 2022 season, MAELO has the team humming and coming off a long winning streak heading into the "3v3 Tournament" portion of the season.

Now with Hawks Talon finding its groove, MAELO is cementing himself as one of the best coaches in the league and his players are noticing.

"I'd say the coach has been doing a pretty good job. Keeping us, holding us accountable and stuff like that," said Bryson "PUTBACK" Fleming. "I'd definitely say that, I want to say he is more of a hands-on kind of coach."

Fortunately for the Hawks Talon's head coach, he entered the league with a lot of head coaching experience.

He led the Dominican Basketball Federation 2K Team to Gold Medal in FIBA esports Open III over the United States in May 2021.

He also created La Liga Latina de NBA 2K, served as the commissioner, and brought together teams from Central and South America as well as the Caribbean to compete in NBA 2K.

Needless to say, MAELO is the perfect person to guide Hawks Talon into the future.

"I admire him holding us accountable, making sure we stay focused, especially after the slow start," John "Witness" Mushaben. "He's not messing around anymore. He's keeping us focused because he realizes the potential this group has. We're starting to see it translate on the floor so we're buying in more and more"

MAELO remains humble and he is all business when it comes to moving Hawks Talon into the elite levels of the NBA 2K League.

He has the team 5-1 overall in group play and the team is raring to go for a deep postseason run which will hopefully end with an NBA 2K League title.

And MAELO has them ready.

"I wouldn't really want any other coach in the league except MAELO," Mushaben said.