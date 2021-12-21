'He is a proven veteran' | Hawks Talon's HC MAELO on trade for Juan 'HOTSHOT' Gonzales

Hawks Talon adds one of the best centers in the NBA 2K League.

SAN ANTONIO — Hawks Talon GC wasted no time to improve their roster ahead of the 2022 season with a blockbuster trade for center Juan "HOTSHOT" Gonzales, formerly with Heat Check Gaming.

The trade involved Hawks Talon sending the sixth and 43rd picks in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft in exchange for Hotshot and the 29th overall pick.

"He is a proven veteran that has been one of the top players in his position every season he's been in the league," said new Talon head coach Ismael (MAELO) Diaz-Tolentino. "He also possesses a lot of the values that we are looking to cultivate as we build this roster."

It is no wonder why Hawks Talon made the move.

HOTSHOT was named to the All-NBA 2K League Second Team during the 2019 season after averaging 15.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Last season, he averaged 19.5 points and 10.9 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game during the 2021 regular season for Heat Check Gaming.

"Getting a center was our main priority heading into the draft and we got a really good one. A star! We know he is going to do great things for us and we are really looking forward to working with him and the rest of the team," MAELO said.

HOTSHOT will join a stacked Hawks Talon roster that boasts some of the best NBA 2K League players such as forward "SWANN," point guard "BP," guard "KEL," and guard "CEEZ" just to name a few.

“HOTSHOT adds a dynamic presence at the center position for us, and we are confident it will help improve everybody,” said Hawks Talon Gaming Director of Esports Wesley Acuff. “I look forward to working with MAELO to build around CEEZ, HOTSHOT and SWANN.”