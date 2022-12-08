Q&A: Hawks Talon's Caeser 'CEEZ' Martinez looking to make personal and team history

CEEZ is on the ballot to be an NBA 2K League All-Star.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It's a historic 2022 season for NBA 2K League's Hawks Talon.

The team made the postseason for the first time in its history and for Caeser "CEEZ" Martinez, it could also mean some personal history.

Martinez is a nominee for the 2022 NBA 2K League All-Star roster and if he gets the nod and the team has a deep playoff run, it could be one of the memorable seasons for the league veteran.

Martinez has the full support of his coach, MAELO, who credits his player for growing as a player on and off the court.

He notes how much poise Martinez shows and he is also excited for Hawks Talon's postseason march.

And after being named the league's Player of the Week recently, Martinez and the team are riding high with confidence and excitement.

“To win this award not once, but twice this season is something I am extremely proud of.”



Congratulations to @CaesarMartinez_ for winning the @NBA2KLeague Player of the Week! 🤩



Read more ⤵️

🔗: https://t.co/vyii6NSYng pic.twitter.com/tc4mXDNIic — Hawks Talon GC (@HawksTalonGC) July 26, 2022

In this Q&A, we catch up with Martinez about the team and his shot at becoming an All-Star.

Jeff: The postseason is here. What makes this team confident it will make a deep postseason run?

Martinez: I think our connection with each other. We're built like a brotherhood here. And so far, we've been good, cool vibes, everything. Going to the playoffs, I feel like me, whether it's five to five, three to three, which I think we're in the ticket, I think we have a good chance of winning it all.

I'm one of the best guards. Everybody knows about that. I have one of the best live comps to win this, the best power forwards and I feel like we have a good chance of winning it all.

16 PTS from @CaesarMartinez_ in Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/oB8hbdOkz9 — Hawks Talon GC (@HawksTalonGC) July 20, 2022

What is the sentiment among the players, knowing that Hawks Talon really hasn't had a significant deep run in their history in the playoffs? Does that add any pressure to you, to the team to maybe make some team history?

My thing is always, yes, in the playoffs and in the tournaments, we've never made a deep run, but I'm always about the bigger picture.

So it's not about how you start. It's how you finish. So in playoffs, the $1.2 million or four million on the line, three versus three, and that's all we're headed for right now.

Hawks ➡️ Playoffs ✅



We’ve clinched our 3v3 spot for the 2022 @NBA2KLeague Championships! 🏆#LetsGo2KL pic.twitter.com/BDVJ4J90jg — Hawks Talon GC (@HawksTalonGC) July 21, 2022

The NBA 2K League All-Star voting is underway. How are you feeling about your chances? What do you have to say about the fact that you got nominated?

I take it day by day. It's like if I win it, I win it. If I don't, I don't. At the end of the day, I just want the money. I just want the money. I just want playoff money, that's all I want.

Outside of money, what is another reason? What else motivates you?

For me, it's just like the life of the organization is complete, like simply an accomplishment. We've never made it that far, we've never made the playoffs, ever.

So to make it this far, even into the playoffs, it's a relief for me and for the guys, and for the organization. So that's one of the reasons for myself, I feel good about myself.

Any messages you want to give out to the fans that are voting for the All-Star? Why should they vote for you?

You should pick me, I'm telling you, five and five and three on three, you're not going to miss out. I'll put on a show for you guys.