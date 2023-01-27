Hawks Talon GC selects “Glizzy” Smith with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft

The 2023 NBA 2K League Draft pool consisted of 200 players.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 NBA 2K League Draft was held in New York City and consisted of a three-round draft, the 25 NBA 2K League teams selecting 47 players to complete their five-person rosters ahead of the league’s 2023 season.

And with the No. 1 overall pick, Hawks Talon GC selected MarkDavid “Glizzy” Smith of Chicago.

To round out the top three picks, Nets GC selected Tariq “Greens” Reed of Brooklyn, NY with the second pick. With the third pick, Lakers Gaming selected Ryan “Spam1of1” Harris of Virginia.

In addition to unretained players from last season, the draft pool also included players who earned draft eligibility through the NBA 2K League Become a Pro Series or the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, select competitors from the NBA 2K League’s APAC, Australian and European Invitationals, and high-performing players in the 2K community as determined by the league and team officials.

The NBA 2K League will announce additional information related to the 2023 season in the coming weeks, including season structure, schedule and location, and prize pool.

The new season will be an exciting one as the league announced a new team joining this season, NBL OZ Gaming, from Australia.