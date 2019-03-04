HOUSTON — The felony charge against NFL player Michael Bennett, following an incident at Super Bowl LI in Houston, have been dismissed.

Bennett was indicted in March 2018 by a Harris County grand jury for the felony charge of injury to the elderly.

A 66-year-old NRG security guard, who uses a wheelchair, said Bennett pushed her arm as he made his way through a crowd.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said they are dropping charges based on the evidence, including a surveillance video of Bennett walking onto the field after the game.

“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice,” Chief of Staff Vivian King said. “After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do.”

King said a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

