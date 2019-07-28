Manu Ginobili has been a beloved fan favorite in the Alamo City. Many were devastated when he announced his retirement in 2018 from the San Antonio Spurs.

But, #20 lives on, both in the hearts of millions of fans, and in the rafters of the AT&T Center. 

In honor of this Spurs legend, we put together five of his star moments to honor his July 28 birthday:

  1. Manu beats the Celtics on a late 3
  2. Manu hits buzzer beaters to end 1st and 2nd quarters vs. Wizards
  3. Manu shines as Spurs set NBA record for best home start
  4. Manu Ginobili kicks in a half-court shot
  5. Ceremony to retire Manu's jersey number made for special, poignant moment in  San Antonio sports history

Watch: SA Honors Manu

From the bottom of our hearts here at KENS 5, #GraciasManu!

PHOTOS: Manu Ginobili through the years
01 / 19
Manu Ginobili first burst onto the scene during the 2002 FIBA World Championships."Emanuel" led Argentina to a 2nd place finish at the tournament. Team USA finished sixth in that tournament. Photo by John Ruthroff/AFP/Getty Images
02 / 19
Manu Ginobili and David Robinson were teammates for one season, in 2002-03, when the Spurs won their second NBA championship.
03 / 19
After winning a title as Tim Duncan's teammate, Manu faced Duncan at the 2004 Olympics. Argentina upset Team USA in the semifinals and went on to win the gold medal. Duncan never played for Team USA again. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
04 / 19
Manu Ginobili's Argentina team shocked the world at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens as they upset Team USA in the semi's and won gold. That group of players would be dubbed the "Golden Generation." Photo by Donald Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
05 / 19
Manu solidified himself as a star during the '04-'05 season. He carried the team to wins and was clutch in the playoffs, like when he scored 39 points against the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 5 of their series. Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images
06 / 19
Manu played his best when the Spurs needed him most during a grueling 2005 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons. There's an argument that he could've won Finals MVP, but Tim Duncan took it instead. Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images
07 / 19
With three NBA championships and an Olympic gold medal under his belt, Argentina selected Manu to carry the nation's flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images
08 / 19
During the 2012 playoffs, the Spurs rode a 20-game winning streak stretching back to the regular season. During win No. 20 against the Thunder, Manu let out a now-famous scream after nailing a three-point dagger. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
09 / 19
"I went from trading him on the spot to wanting to cook him breakfast the next morning," said Gregg Popovich after Manu made his most famous game-winner during a double-OT playoff thriller against the Warriors. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
10 / 19
Even late in his career, Manu Ginobili was still effective and still entertaining, playing an unpredictable and dangerous game that would sometimes get him in trouble with Gregg Popovich. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
11 / 19
One of Manu's greatest moments came during Game 5 of the 2014 NBA Finals when he threw down a thunderous dunk on Chri Bosh. The Spurs clinched their fifth title with yet another dominant victory. Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 19
The 2014 NBA Championship was the last that the Spurs' Big 3 won as a group. Tim Duncan retired two years later. "Not bad for a bunch of old guys," said Duncan in the locker room after the game. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
13 / 19
The Spurs' most famous visit to the White House came when President Barack Obama celebrated the reigning champs. "If you need any tips on winning back to back, you know where to find me," Obama said. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
14 / 19
The 2016 Olympics in Rio was the last ride for the "Golden Generation." Argentina didn't medal, but they won the best game of the tourney: a double-OT thriller against host Brazil. Manu made the play that clinched the win. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
15 / 19
Manu was quite emotional after his final game with Argentina at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He ended an interview in tears and said goodbye to his adoring fans in an emotional moment as he left the court. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
16 / 19
Manu Ginobili spoke during Tim Duncan's jersey retirement ceremony as the two friends shared a moment on a special night. “Thank you for making me better,” said Manu before getting a big hug from Tim. Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
17 / 19
Manu's last great playoff moment came in overtime of Game 5 against Houston as the Spurs held a three-point lead over the Rockets. James Harden went up for a three-pointer, but Manu denied him at the buzzer. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
18 / 19
With Tony and Kawhi out with injuries, Game 4 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals became a celebration, especially for Manu Ginobili. The crowd gave him a standing ovation when he checked out for the last time. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
19 / 19
Manu Ginobili was the center of attention during the Spurs' last playoff game in 2017. While no one knew whether or not he'd be back, everyone soaked up his presence on the court just in case it was his last. Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images