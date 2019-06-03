SAN ANTONIO — The Wagner High School Thunderbird boys basketball team has returned to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

It's come easy thus far, including a 53-point victory in the regional championship over Corpus Christi Miller. And you might argue this week is as much about the T-Bird football team as it is the basketball team.

Wagner fell short in the football state semifinals just three months ago, and five of those players suit up for the basketball team. They're as hungry as ever for that elusive state championship, and finishing on the hardwood what they started on the gridiron.

Watch the above video for more from Vinnie Vinzetta.