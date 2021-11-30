Grapevine HS football star has possible touchdown run of year ahead of father’s COVID death

Grapevine star Caleb Texada carried the ball, and a heavy mind and heart, on his 53-yard touchdown run.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — It's one of the best runs of the high school football season.

Grapevine senior Caleb Texada broke eight Colleyville-Heritage tacklers en route to a breathtaking touchdown.

"My hand is on the ball and I just keep pumping my legs," recalled Texada, who has yet to decide where he will attend college.

The number one play on his recruiting highlight reel is even more remarkable given the circumstances he faced that evening.

"[His father] was going to come out of that hospital just like Caleb made it through all those tackles," believed Cyd Texada, Caleb's mother.

Ricky Texada was a beloved senior pastor at Covenant Church, which has multiple campuses in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

According to his wife, Cyd, Ricky was a devoted husband and a loving, attentive father to his two sons, Seth and Caleb.

"He was my biggest supporter," Caleb said.

Caleb reflected on the father-son car rides to and from football practices and games. Ricky and Caleb would frequent the Braum's Ice Cream store near their home in Colleyville.

Memories ease the pain.

Ricky was hospitalized in August with a severe case of COVID-19. Due to protocols, Caleb was unable to see his father in the hospital.

That was, until Friday, Aug. 27, the same night as Grapevine's season opener.

"Around the end of the warm-ups, my coach called me over and said, 'Hey, they're about to do a procedure on your dad. He might not make it.'"

Before the first game of his senior season, Caleb went to the hospital to see his father before he went into the first of two surgeries.

"[Caleb] talked to his dad, even though he was not responsive," Cyd explained. "[Caleb] knelt down and said, 'Mom, I really want to go back and help my team.' And that really touched my heart. How could I say no?"

After missing the first half, Caleb returned at halftime.

With his dad on his mind and in his heart, he ran for more than 100 yards in the second half, including 53 on that memorable run.

"And he got into the end zone with that touchdown, I believed his dad was going to come through," Cyd asserted. "We believed it."

Ricky Texada passed away on Monday, Aug. 30 -- three days after Caleb visited him in the hospital. Ricky died due to COVID-related complications.

"The Texada's, we always say, 'We're going to press through. We're not going to quit. We're not going to give up,'" Cyd said.

Caleb's touchdown run symbolized the strength and determination to carry on and succeed in the face of adversity.

"It was the show of perseverance it takes to get through this whole situation," Caleb noted.