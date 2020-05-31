Goodell issues statement regarding George Floyd's death

Some hit back hard on social media

NEW YORK — Saturday NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on the death of George Floyd earlier this week. Some, players included, have accused Goodell and the NFL of being tone deaf to the issues facing American society.

Not everyone was thrilled with the statement coming from the NFL. Houston wide receiver Kenny Stills lashed out at Goodell on twitter. Stills tweeted at the commissioner "save the BS."

San Francisco safety Eric Reid also shared his thoughts on twitter. He was sarcastic.