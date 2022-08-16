St. Mary’s golfer has long shot at US Open Major Championship

St. Mary’s University golfer Ryan Dixon is competing in a tournament where the winner earns an automatic entry into both the US Open and The Open Championships.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s a slight chance to walk the golf course at a major championship.

Nevertheless, it’s a chance that St. Mary’s University golfer Ryan Dixon technically still has.

Dixon is competing at the US Amateur Championships this week in Paramus, New Jersey, where the winner earns an automatic entry into both the US Open and The Open Championships.

His path to potential qualification started as one of 84 golfers at a local qualifier last month at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrvile, Texas.

The qualifier itself was one 94 across North America.

“Once I signed up I was like you know what let’s go get it and see what happens,” says Dixon of his decision to enter. “I knew I couldn’t play mediocre golf, I had to play good golf to win.”

With a final round of score of 10-under par, Dixon was one of three golfers in Kerrville that advanced to this week’s US Amateur Championship.

Despite completing his career with the Rattlers last spring, Dixon will be wearing St Mary’s shirt on the course this week because it’s where the All-American honorable mention pick grew up as a golfer.

“When I see freshmen now, I always say go to a place that’s a good town good city,” says Dixon of his advice to the younger golfers at St. Mary’s “San Antonio you could whatever you want, it’s a great town, great people.”

“And then you compare that to when I go back home for Christmas, it’s like it’s like living in the dark ages sometimes. It’s such a small town and not much to do.”

Home for Ryan is Blackhall Colliery, Blackpool, England, a mining town of less than 5,000 people off the north English coast. Blackhall Colliery is nearly 5,000 miles away from St. Mary’s.

“Where I grew up very small place, low income area,” says Dixon of his hometown. “Not that many great players or anything like that. Small little village.”

“You gotta drive 30 minutes to get into the cities,” says Dixon, who began playing seriously when he joined his fathers’ local golf club at the age of 8. “All the players at my club know who everyone is.”

Now Ryan’s game was developed in San Antonio by Rattlers coach Tomas Kearney who will serve as Ryan’s caddy in New Jersey, but he doesn’t forget where his game was born.

“Some great support from my club back home,” says Ryan, who dreams of a day his hometown can watch him on the international stage.

“They’ll be there watching…..hopefully it’s on tv at some point and they’ll all be there drinking beers and watching,” laughs Ryan. “Good for them. I just hope they can enjoy it.”

If Ryan makes the 64-man cut at the Amateur Championship, they’ll be able to watch him. The final 64-man Match Play round will streamed on NBC Sports.

And if Ryan miraculously were to the tournament altogether?

It’s an automatic draw into the US Open field in 2023 at The Los Angeles Country Club.

“They give a little card at the qualifier and it says something like 8,000 players try to qualify and only 312 make it,” adds Ryan. “So it’s pretty special to be there, I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great way to finish off my amateur career.”

Ryan’s parents are flying from back home in England to watch him in person in New Jersey, marking just the third time they’ve done so since Ryan moved to the United States.