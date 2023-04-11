Houston Open moves to spring, becomes designated PGA Tour event

The Houston Open will be a designated PGA Tour event, meaning that the Tour's top players will have to appear.

HOUSTON — The PGA Tour's top pros will play at the next Houston Open after the tournament generated enough sponsorship money to move it to the spring.

It will now be a designated PGA Tour event, meaning that the Tour's top players will have to appear.

It's not clear if the next tournament will be played in 2023 or 2024.

KHOU 11's Matt Musil confirmed the news with Astros owner Jim Crane.

Some are speculating that the Houston Open will replace the Dell Match Play weekend on the Tour schedule.

This event in Houston will likely replace Dell Match Play on the PGA schedule https://t.co/GfdZirxNak — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) April 11, 2023

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued this statement:

"The return of the Houston Open to the City of Houston and to the PGA Tour's Spring Schedule is something I have advocated for and supported since I became Mayor. The fact that it happened so quickly must be credited to Astros owner Jim Crane and is a testament to what can be accomplished by a true public and private partnership and this community's support of the Astros Golf Foundation, which raised $34 million to renovate the Memorial Park Golf Course and improve its facilities.

"The City has worked very closely with Jim and the Astros to turn the Memorial Park Golf Course into one of the best municipal golf courses in the country that is worthy of a PGA Tour event and a great place for all Houstonians to play.