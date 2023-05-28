Dallas native Scottie Scheffler sinks hole-in-one in final round at Colonial

Scheffler was a teenager the last time he hit an ace, according to the PGA Tour.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's been quite the hometown experience for Scottie Scheffler.

The 26-year-old Dallas native sank a hole-in-one during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial in Fort Worth on Sunday. The ace came on the par-3 eighth hole during the afternoon.

ACE FOR SCHEFFLER!!



It’s the second hole-in-one of Scottie Scheffler’s career @CSChallengeFW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sRGrlYp717 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2023

Scheffler has made his way up the leaderboard and finished tied for third.

According to the PGA Tour, this was Scheffler's second career hole-in-one on the tour -- the first coming as a 17-year-old making his tour debut at the 2014 Byron Nelson.

Scottie Scheffler makes a hole-in-one at in the final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a 7-iron at the 189-yard 8th hole. It’s the second ace of the tournament (Harris English/R2/No. 8) and the second on TOUR for Scheffler (R3/No. 2/2014 AT&T Byron Nelson). — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 28, 2023

Scheffler attended Highland Park High School, where he won multiple state titles. He went to college at the University of Texas at Austin.