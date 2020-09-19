McIlroy moves up U.S. Open leaderboard with 68

Complete third-round coverage of the U.S. Open runs until 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2, and final-round coverage will air from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Rory McIlroy has made a move up the U.S. Open leaderboard in his bid to end a streak of 20 straight majors without a win.

The four-time major champion winner played a steady third round at Winged Foot, shooting a 2-under 68 with three birdies and a bogey.

McIlroy moved to 1 over for the tournament, six back of co-leaders Matthew Wolff and Patrick Reed when he walked off the 18th green. McIlroy hasn't won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Wolff made one of the biggest moves of the day, posting five birdies with no bogeys to shoot 30 on the front nine. Reed, the overnight leader, traded birdies and bogeys early in his round and was even through his first 10 holes.

3:20 p.m.

Paul Casey had the second score under par Saturday at Winged Foot, which told only half the story. He was 5 over through seven holes and wanted to hide. He shot 30 on the back nine for a 69 in the U.S. Open.

“In all honesty, I kind of wanted to walk in after the first five, six, seven holes,” Casey said. “It was ugly.”

But he made birdie on the 11th, the start of four in a row. And he finished with a 7-foot birdie on the 18th hole. It was such a good back nine that Casey started recounting his score because he thought it might have been a 29.

“When they flash up 69, it's not the full picture, is it?” he said. “It was a stressful day, but I'm happy with what I shot.”

It took him 5 over. That likely will leave him too far behind.

Matthew Wolff has four birdies in seven holes and was momentarily tied for the lead with Patrick Reed. Hideki Matsuyama also had four birdies on the front nine, along with three bogeys.

2:05 p.m.

Earlier, Alex Noren showed the leaders that low scores can be had at Winged Foot in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Teeing off early, the Swedish golfer shot a 3-under 67 to reach 3 over for the tournament.