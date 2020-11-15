Dustin Johnson leads the Masters heading into Sunday

The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate put his name in the record books with Saturday's 7-under 65.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Dustin Johnson is in the record book and one round away from a green jacket.

The world's No. 1 player raced away from a crowded pack with a 7-under 65 and built a four-shot lead in the Masters.

The third round began with 10 players separated by one shot. Johnson had an eagle and two birdies at the start to seize control.

Dustin Johnson is in the lead and locked in. #themasters pic.twitter.com/sNusIIKVn8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 14, 2020

With a par on the final hole, he finished 54 holes at 16-under 200. That ties the Masters record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015. Johnson will be going for his second major championship.