UTSA's Chad Sewell hopes US Amateur Championship experience pays off in second go-round on the green

SAN ANTONIO — There's nothing like experience.
And for soon-to-be-UTSA-senior-golfer Chad Sewell, his experiencing competing in the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship provides a foundation to build off of as he prepares for the same event this year.
"It can definitely jump-start a lot of opportunities for me," Sewell said. "Last year it already did, and I'm just hoping to build on that. I know how much empahsis the U.S. Am has, I'm just kind of gearing towards that and working towards that...and hopefully peaking at the right time."
The championship is scheduled to take place August 10 through August 16 at Bandon Dunes Golf Course in Oregon. Watch the below video for our full interview with Sewell.