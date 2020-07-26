UTSA's Chad Sewell hopes US Amateur Championship experience pays off in second go-round on the green

And for soon-to-be-UTSA-senior-golfer Chad Sewell, his experiencing competing in the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship provides a foundation to build off of as he prepares for the same event this year.

"It can definitely jump-start a lot of opportunities for me," Sewell said. "Last year it already did, and I'm just hoping to build on that. I know how much empahsis the U.S. Am has, I'm just kind of gearing towards that and working towards that...and hopefully peaking at the right time."