Noe noticed workers for the opposing school, felt like they needed help and lent a helping hand still in his pads.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County football star Gavin Noe was all class after last Friday's win over Red Bank in the 4A state semifinal.

It wasn't because the running back and linebacker performed at an extraordinary level to help send his school to its first-ever football state championship. It is what he did after the game.

Noe had noticed an announcement was made over the stadium speakers to remove any trash before leaving. After the game, he saw workers at Red Bank High School clean up the trash.

He felt it was a lot and he wanted to help, so he did while still wearing his pads.

"Our fans were pumped and excited, it's the first time we'd ever won a fourth-round game," Noe said. "Of course, they rushed down to the field and it was all just left up there. I saw two Red Bank ladies and they were about my age and they were picking stuff up and I kind of felt bad so I went up there and helped as much as I could."

Noe said he spent about 15 minutes helping out before he had to go get on the bus to head back to Anderson County.

His coach was proud of him.

"He's just a great kid," said Davey Gillum, the Anderson County head coach. "He was one of the last kids off the field He saw the people over there working and picking up so he went over there to help pick up. That's the kind of kid we are trying to produce. Someone that is going to give back to the community, that gives to others, it's not about themselves He's done a good job on and off the field representing our program and doing those things."

Noe and the Mavericks will play in the state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Pearl Cohn.