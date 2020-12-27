Recap: Cowboys defeat the Eagles 37-17

The Cowboys keep their NFC chances alive after today's matchup.

The Cowboys keep their NFC dreams alive after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 37-17 Sunday evening.

The team avoided a season series sweep by the Eagles for the first time since 2011 in today’s win.

The Cowboys battled their way back after being down by 11 in the first quarter. And with the team’s first lead in the game, they were up at the half 30-17.

Cowboys defense stepped up big the fourth quarter.

First Quarter

In the first six minutes, the Eagles took 11 plays to drive 75 yards, making it look easy. And Desean Jackson, who had been out since week seven, scored an 81-yard touchdown.

Desean Jackson, who's has been out since week seven, announces his return in a big way.

The 81-yard TD took 21 seconds and if the #Eagles first TD drive was easy…that was too easy.



Eagles lead the #DallasCowboys 14-3 with 5:48 left in the 1st Qtr. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 27, 2020

The Eagles led against Cowboys 14-3 by the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Andy Dalton threw a great pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup to score with 13:09 left. The Cowboys trailed 14-10.

Great throw from Dalton to Gallup who makes a guy miss and the #DallasCowboys are in the end zone.#Cowboys now trail 14-10 with 13:09 left in 2nd Qtr. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 27, 2020

But with a few minutes left in the 2nd, Cowboys defense couldn't seem to make a stop and the Eagles went up 17-13.

With 30 seconds left in the 2nd, Dalton threw to a 1st down pass to CeeDee Lamb and the team called for their last timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Gallup made two clutch plays that ended with success in scoring his 2nd touchdown.

The Cowboys ended the quarter with their first lead of the game, 20-17.

That’s one half of football.



Michael Gallup came to work today. pic.twitter.com/z2aDfEACIT — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 27, 2020

Third Quarter

Dalton fired a pass to Lamb, who shot right up the seam for a 52-yard touchdown. Cowboys were up 27-17 with 12:26 left in the 3rd.

Cooper ran for nearly yards, bringing the Cowboys within 8 yards of the goal line.

Cooper wanted another turn at it - he breaks that one for 69 yards.



The #Cowboys offense right now: “find 38.” — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 27, 2020

On 4th & goal, the Cowboys decide to kick a 21-yard field goal. Cowboys up 30-17 with 8:31 left in the 3rd.

Eagles make a big play and intercept the ball with around a minute left in the 3rd. But fail to capitalize on the Cowboys' turnover.

Cowboys up 30-17 at the end of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Cowboys defense continued to look inspired throughout the first half of the 4th quarter, with Randy Gregory having a huge impact.

Randy Gregory rocks Hurts forcing the fumble. Eagles fortunate to cover it. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 27, 2020

Randy Gregory makes another play. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 28, 2020

Cowboys' Anthony Brown made a big defensive play with an interception with just under seven minutes left.

The Eagles force a punt with just over 4:30 left in the game.

But the Eagles had two big turnovers.

CeeDee Lamb put the nail in the coffin after scoring his 2nd touchdown with two minutes left in the 4th.

The Cowboys stretch the lead to 37-17.