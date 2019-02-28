SAN ANTONIO — FINAL: Spurs 105, Pistons 93

Nothin' to worry about.

After a scare from the Pistons and a large lead that evaporated midway through the final quarter, the Spurs clamped down and sealed the deal Wednesday night at the AT&T Center to win, 105-93.

San Antonio moves to 34-29 with the victory. Up next: A home date with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on Saturday night.

---

The Spurs giveth momentum and the Spurs taketh momentum away just as fast.

After Detroit creeped back to within two points of the home team, San Antonio quickly embarked on an 11-4 run to put them back up by eight with just over two minutes left to play.

---

Victory was never assured going into the final quarter, and now victory is dangerously close to being snatched away from San Antonio.

The Spurs' 11-point lead going into the period has been shaved down to two as Detroit has stormed back Langston Galloway is a big reason why; the guard has amassed eight points this quarter after having just three entering it.

---

They haven't done it since early January against the Grizzlies, but the San Antonio defense may just pull it off tonight. The Spurs lead 84-78 with 9:06 to go.

Third Quarter: Spurs 78, Pistons 67

San Antonio is in good shape heading into the final quarter to snap a three-game losing skid.

---

The Spurs are putting on a show in the third frame, one that has seen them

make 11-17 shots from the floor while the Pistons are just 6-18.

Aldridge is also showing off his smooth moves as we march toward the fourth quarter.

---

Three Spurs have reached double-digits in points as San Antonio continues to lead the Pistons, 64-60.

---

A 9-2 run to begin the third quarter and, just like that, San Antonio leads by double-digits once again.

Second Quarter: Spurs 51, Pistons 48

A quarter that saw them lead by as much as 12 has ended with the Spurs up by three. The Pistons outscored San Antonio 17-8 over the final 5:01 at the half, closing the gap and setting up a dramatic second-half finish.

Both teams weren't lacking for offense in the first half, even when they were sluggish shooting from the floor in the early minutes of the second quarter.

---

A 7-0 run by Detroit has cut the Spurs' lead from 12 to five with just over four minutes to go in the half.

The visiting team had scored just four points through nearly seven full minutes before they began to make some shots.

---

San Antonio has begun to put some distance between itself and Detroit, reaching a double-digit lead after two LaMarcus Aldridge free throws.

The Spurs lead 41-31, and Belinelli has a game-high 10 points for the home team.

---

A Pistons timeout has been called with 8:27 to go in the half, and you can count the combined number of points this quarter on one hand.

San Antonio leads by six as both sides try to get the upper hand on the offensive side of the ball. Through 3:33 this quarter, the Spurs have scored only two points, their opponents one.

First Quarter: Spurs 32, Pistons 27

Free throws have been an early difference-maker in tonight's game, with the Spurs getting to the charity stripe for seven shots and making five of them while Detroit has yet to attempt a free shot.

After one period of play, San Antonio leads by five, led by Belinelli's eight points and another seven from Poeltl.

---

Two minutes...eight points?!

Marco Belinelli is off to an eye-opening, stat sheet-filling start in tonight's game. He's got a team-high eight points in just a pair of minutes off the bench, thanks to a stretch of three straight three-pointers.

The Spurs lead 27-25 with 2:12 to go.

---

Patty Mills is hopping onto the hardwood for Bryn Forbes, who was injured about midway through the first quarter.

Forbes had six points on 2-2 shooting from the field (both of his shots were from beyond the arc) before being injured.

---

At the first timeout, called by the Spurs, it's a one-point game as both teams are hot from the floor to begin the matchup. San Antonio is shooting 50 percent to Detroit's 54.5 percent.

Forbes and Poeltl each have six points to lead the Silver and Black.

---

A little over four minutes into Wednesday's game, the Pistons and Spurs have showed similar stripes to the tune of an early 11-11 tie.

Wayne Ellington of Detroit leads all players with six early points; the offense of San Antonio has been a bit more of a balanced attack so far.

Pregame

They're back, finally.

The end of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo means the Spurs are returning to the AT&T Center after their annual Rodeo Road Trip, and seemingly not a game too soon. For only the third time since 2002, the Silver and Black finished with a sub-.500 mark for the road trip, but that's a deceiving figure; they've gone 1-7 since Feb. 4, the lone win coming a victory in Memphis much too close for comfort.

In the process, the Spurs have fallen to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings as they embark on their final 20-game homestretch Wednesday night.

The opponent: Detroit, which, at 29-30, will be looking to get back to the .500 mark since late December. The Pistons have turned things around as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games after a rough 4-9 stretch.

San Antonio will be looking to end a skid of three straight losses when it returns in front of its fans Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Follow along here for consistent updates and analysis.