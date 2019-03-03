SAN ANTONIO — Third Quarter: Spurs 116, Thunder 102

Woooo-eeee. If the Spurs wanted to make a statement following a dismal Rodeo Road Trip, it was made Saturday night at the AT&T Center, in the form of a 116-102 shellacking of the Thunder. OKC (38-24) has now lost four straight.

San Antonio, meanwhile, is now on a winning streak with its second consecutive victory. They move to 35-29 on the season.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all players with 27 points, 23 of which came in the first half. He and Rudy Gay combined for 49 of the Spurs' 116 points.

Up next: A game against the Denver Nuggets Monday night to cap a three-game homestand.

---

The Spurs' vital cogs have played seemingly an even bigger role Saturday night.

San Antonio leads 115-96 as the Silver and Black continue to roll to victory.

---

San Antonio is up by 14 points as the game heads into the final dozen minutes of play.

---

The Spurs and Thunder continued to be separated by 10-plus points with three minutes to go in the third quarter, a period which has seen the hands of both teams cool off.

With 3:48 to go in the third quarter, they've combined for just 18 total points after scoring 63 and 72 combined points in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Second Quarter: Spurs 72, Thunder 63

A huge first half for the home team comes to a close and the Spurs have a nine-point lead over the visiting Thunder.

OKC drew as close as four points in the second frame, but San Antonio was able to put some more space between them. LaMarcus Aldridge leads all players with 23 points; White, DeRozen and Gay have another 38 between the three of them.

---

Here come the Thunder.

After being down by 13 entering the second quarter, OKC has clawed back to within seven points with 7:03 to go in the half. A familiar name has been leading the charge.

---

It's more of the same in the early minutes of the second quarter of Thunder-Spurs. More of the same domination on the part of the home court, that is.

After Aldridge and White played merciless basketball in the first quarter, another player has accepted the baton of making life miserable for the team currently occupying the third spot in the West.

Gay has 11 points in this matchup thus far as the Spurs lead by 15.

First Quarter: Spurs 38, Thunder 25

Well, that was fun.

San Antonio led by as much as 16 in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, and the period ends with the Silver and Black holding an 13-point advantage.

Aldridge had a monster first quarter, tallying 17 points on 7-9 shooting. Derrick White added eight points of his own as the Spurs shot 60 percent from the floor, compared to 41.7 percent for OKC, who is missing Paul George tonight due to injury.

---

With 7:04 to go in the first period, the Spurs' lead has already ballooned to 10.

White and Aldridge are having strong opening quarters for the Spurs tonight.

---

At the first full timeout of the game, San Antonio has been doing a good job limiting Oklahoma City's looks and chances at baskets. The home team leads by six in the early going.

Aldridge has an early six points for the Silver and Black.

Pregame

Nearly two full months after they played what might still be one of the best NBA games of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming to San Antonio for another matchup with the Silver and Black.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 56 points in that matchup, but said the Thunder will be working doubly hard to prevent that same level of performance on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

RELATED: Popovich praises Gasol, calls veteran forward/center 'a class act'

RELATED: Pau Gasol is no longer a San Antonio Spur

While San Antonio won their last game, a Wednesday night victory in their first game back from the annual Rodeo Road Trip, the Thunder have lost three straight.

Entering the day, they still occupy the third spot in the Western Conference Standings with a 38-23 record. The Spurs occupy the eighth spot and have a 34-29 mark.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Follow along here for the quarter-by-quaqrter updates and analysis.