SAN ANTONIO — Third Quarter: Commanders 6, Fleet 6

The Commanders defense continues to grind in the second half. On the Fleet's first drive of the game they prevented the opposition from getting to midfield.

Both teams are still searching for their first touchdown.

Second Quarter: Commanders 6, Fleet 6

Just like that, this game is tied. In the waning seconds of the first half of Saturday's game, San Diego knocked through its second field goal in about 1:20 of game time.

The score is 6-6 going into halftime. San Diego will start the second half of play with the ball.

At least one person is a fact of the AAF after two quarters of play.

A booming field goal, and the opposition is on the board with just a little over a minute to go in the quarter.

It's been a defensive slugfest so far in the Alamodome.

After a surefire touchdown rolled off the fingers of a Commanders receiver in the red zone, Nick Rose nailed another field goal to double the home team's lead with 3:50 to go in the half.

Now the defense is making the highlight reel!

As the Fleet tried to respond to San Antonio's field goal, Orion Stewart picked off their quarterback in the red zone to keep momentum in the hands of San Antonio.

San Antonio gets on the board!

The Commanders have tallied the first points in AAF history, on a 29-yard field goal.

First Quarter: Commanders 0, Fleet 0

Despite some big hits and plays on both sides, the Fleet and Commanders finished the first quarter of Saturday night's game without having put any points on the board.

Pregame

At long last, Alliance of American Football action is upon us!

The San Antonio Commanders begin their first season with a home matchup against the San Diego Fleet in the Alamodome. Follow along here for quarter-by-quarter updates and analysis.