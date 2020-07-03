SAN ANTONIO — Sophomore guard Jazzy-Barnett Owens scored 14 points to lead Frisco Liberty to a 35-26 victory against Veterans Memorial and the Class 5A girls basketball state title Saturday at the Alamodome.

Owens was named the game's MVP.

The championship is the first for Liberty, which lost in the 2016 and 2019 finals.

Junior guard Zoe Junior drove the baseline and scored on a layup with 23 seconds left in the second quarter, capping 7-0 run that put Liberty up 15-13 at the break.

Jones led all scorers at the half with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2 of 3 from the three-point line. Her back-to-back threes gave Veterans Memorial an 11-6 lead after one quarter.

No player on either team finished the first half with double-digit scoring.

The Pats shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, hitting 5 of 10 attempts. They were 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Liberty shot 31.3 percent overall (5-16) and 33.3 percent (2-6) from three-point range.

