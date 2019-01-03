SAN ANTONIO — Kerrville Tivy's girls' basketball season ended Thursday night where it did last year—one victory short of the championship game.

Frisco Liberty senior guard Randi Thompson led all scorers with 16 points and had six steals, keying the Redhawks' 34-28 win over the Lady Antlers in the Class 5A girls basketball semifinals at the Alamodome.

Liberty (32-10) will play the winner of Thursday night's Abilene-Fort Bend Hightower game for the 5A championship Saturday at 3 p.m.

Tivy (37-2) lost in the semifinals for the third time in four tournament appearances. The Lady Antlers lost in the 2006 final.

The University Interscholastic League state tournament tipped off Thursday morning at the Alamodome and ends with the 6A title game Saturday night.

With Thompson the only Liberty player who scored in double-figures, the Redhawks relied on their defense to get them in the state final for the second time. Liberty lost in the championship in 2016 when it reached the state tournament for the first time in school history.

The Redhawks' smothering defense cut off Tivy at every turn from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer. The Lady Antlers coughed up 20 turnovers that Liberty converted into 18 points.

Tivy shot only 34.5 percent (10-29) from the field and was 0 of 9 from the three-point line.

Senior center Catherine Kaiser and senior guard/forward Charli Becker led the Lady Antlers' scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Kaiser also finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.

For the first time this season, Tivy had to battle through injuries. Becker was not at full speed after spraining an ankle Monday in practice, and junior forward Audrey Robertson left Thursday's game in the first quarter with a sprained ankle. She did not return to the floor.

The Lady Antlers' played good defense themselves. In fact, Liberty's 31.6 shooting percentage (12-38) was worse than Tivy's. But the Redhawks nailed four three-pointers.

With the Lady Antlers trailing 27-25 heading into the fourth quarter, Kaiser sank two free throws to tie the score with 6:35 left. It stayed that way until senior guard Kailyn Lay completed a three-point play after getting fouled on a layup with 4:35 remaining.

Liberty went up 32-27 on a layup by Thompson with 1:39 left, but Becker made one of two free throws to make it a four-point game 26 seconds later. Tivy had its chances down the stretch, but the Redhawks' defense refused to crack.

Liberty senior forward Savannah McKeen scored the game's last points on a fast-break layup with 15 seconds left.

Thompson scored 11 points to help Liberty take a 23-18 lead at the half. Thompson hit 4 of 9 shots, including 2 of 5 from the three-point line. MaKenzi Glover had seven points for the Redhawks.

Liberty led 15-10 after one quarter and the teams played to an 8-8 standoff in the second. The Redhawks were ahead for 14:55 of the first half.

Tivy did not have a double-figure scorer in the first half. Kaiser led the Lady Antlers with eight points and four rebounds.

Liberty shot 42.9 percent overall (9-21) in the first half and was 44.4 percent (4-9) from beyond the arc.

The Lady Antlers shot about the same percentage as the Redhawks in the first two quarters, making 7 of 17 shots (41.2 percent). But Tivy was off the mark from the three-point line, missing all six of its attempts.