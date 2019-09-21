FINAL SCORES
- Judson 51, Steele 48
- Clemens 15, Smithson Valley 7
- O'Connor 24, Jay 12 (Completed Today)
- Alamo Heights 58, Kennedy 0
- Kerrville Tivy 24, Boerne Champion 19
- Brackenridge 28, Burbank 13
- Austin Regents 29, Central Catholic 0
- Jefferson 27, Highlands 12
- Johnson 38, Reagan 31
Johnson ekes out win over Reagan in district play opener
- Roosevelt 27, MacArthur 16
- Stevens 34, Marshall 7
- Seguin 44, Northeast 8
- Lockhart 17, Medina Valley 7
- Falls City 35, Boerne Geneva 14
- La Pryor 49, Sabinal 0
- New Braunfels 47, NB Canyon 21
Unicorns pounds Cougars
- Pleasanton 41, Devine 26
- Cole 41, Nixon-Smiley 19
- Lampasas 48, La Vernia 28
- Poth 31, Johnson City 12
- Memorial 12, Uvalde 7
- Lylte 35, Dilley 15
- Karnes City 21, Three Rivers 6
- Laredo LBJ 17, SW Legacy 16
- Eagles Pass 38, McCollum 0
- Laredo United South 42, Southwest 35