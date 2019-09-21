FINAL SCORES

  • Judson 51, Steele 48 
  • Clemens 15, Smithson Valley 7
  • O'Connor 24, Jay 12 (Completed Today)
  • Alamo Heights 58, Kennedy 0
  • Kerrville Tivy 24, Boerne Champion 19
  • Brackenridge 28, Burbank 13
  • Austin Regents 29, Central Catholic 0
  • Jefferson 27, Highlands 12
  • Johnson 38, Reagan 31
Johnson ekes out win over Reagan in district play opener
  • Roosevelt 27, MacArthur 16
  • Stevens 34, Marshall 7
  • Seguin 44, Northeast 8
  • Lockhart 17, Medina Valley 7
  • Falls City 35, Boerne Geneva 14
  • La Pryor 49, Sabinal 0
  • New Braunfels 47, NB Canyon 21
Unicorns pounds Cougars
  • Pleasanton 41, Devine 26
  • Cole 41, Nixon-Smiley 19
  • Lampasas 48, La Vernia 28
  • Poth 31, Johnson City 12
  • Memorial 12, Uvalde 7
  • Lylte 35, Dilley 15
  • Karnes City 21, Three Rivers 6
  • Laredo LBJ 17, SW Legacy 16
  • Eagles Pass 38, McCollum 0
  • Laredo United South 42, Southwest 35