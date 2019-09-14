SAN ANTONIO — FRIDAY NIGHT HS FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
- Judson 39, Harlingen 0
- O'Connor 35, Warren 21
- East Central 28, Alamo Heights 21
- Roosevelt 62, Laredo Alexander 35
- Burbank 27, Edison 24
- Brackenridge 20, Jefferson 0
- Brandeis 56, Marshall 6
- Harlandale 50, Kennedy 0
- Boerne 26, Holy Cross 24
- Georgetown 11, South San 8
- Floresville 48, Carrizo Springs 20
- Steele 28, Churchill 0
- SW Legacy 31, Devine 7
- Southside 56, Memorial 6
- Medina Valley 41, Hondo 14
- Poth 41, Karnes City 13
- Cole 41, SA Christian 21
- Kerrville Tivy 48, Del Rio 14
- Jourdanton 35, La Pryor 6
- New Braunfels 28, Johnson 21
- Laredo United 28, San Marcos 23
- Southwest 48, Uvalde 37
- Reagan 35, Clemens 28
- Somerset 27, McCollum 26
- Smithson Valley 44, Madison 0