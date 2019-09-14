SAN ANTONIO — FRIDAY NIGHT HS FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

  • Judson 39, Harlingen 0
  • O'Connor 35, Warren 21
  • East Central 28, Alamo Heights 21
  • Roosevelt 62, Laredo Alexander 35
  • Burbank 27, Edison 24
  • Brackenridge 20, Jefferson 0
Brackenridge blanks Jefferson, 20-0
01 / 35
02 / 35
03 / 35
04 / 35
05 / 35
06 / 35
07 / 35
08 / 35
09 / 35
10 / 35
11 / 35
12 / 35
13 / 35
14 / 35
15 / 35
16 / 35
17 / 35
18 / 35
19 / 35
20 / 35
21 / 35
22 / 35
23 / 35
24 / 35
25 / 35
26 / 35
27 / 35
28 / 35
29 / 35
30 / 35
31 / 35
32 / 35
33 / 35
34 / 35
35 / 35
  • Brandeis 56, Marshall 6
  • Harlandale 50, Kennedy 0
  • Boerne 26, Holy Cross 24
  • Georgetown 11, South San 8
  • Floresville 48, Carrizo Springs 20
  • Steele 28, Churchill 0
Steele shuts out Churchill
01 / 34
02 / 34
03 / 34
04 / 34
05 / 34
06 / 34
07 / 34
08 / 34
09 / 34
10 / 34
11 / 34
12 / 34
13 / 34
14 / 34
15 / 34
16 / 34
17 / 34
18 / 34
19 / 34
20 / 34
21 / 34
22 / 34
23 / 34
24 / 34
25 / 34
26 / 34
27 / 34
28 / 34
29 / 34
30 / 34
31 / 34
32 / 34
33 / 34
34 / 34
  • SW Legacy 31, Devine 7
  • Southside 56, Memorial 6
  • Medina Valley 41, Hondo 14
  • Poth 41, Karnes City 13
  • Cole 41, SA Christian 21
  • Kerrville Tivy 48, Del Rio 14
  • Jourdanton 35, La Pryor 6
  • New Braunfels 28, Johnson 21
New Braunfels defeats Johnson HS in Week 3 action
01 / 32
02 / 32
03 / 32
04 / 32
05 / 32
06 / 32
07 / 32
08 / 32
09 / 32
10 / 32
11 / 32
12 / 32
13 / 32
14 / 32
15 / 32
16 / 32
17 / 32
18 / 32
19 / 32
20 / 32
21 / 32
22 / 32
23 / 32
24 / 32
25 / 32
26 / 32
27 / 32
28 / 32
29 / 32
30 / 32
31 / 32
32 / 32
  • Laredo United 28, San Marcos 23
  • Southwest 48, Uvalde 37
  • Reagan 35, Clemens 28
Rattlers squeeze out victory over Buffaloes
01 / 33
02 / 33
03 / 33
04 / 33
05 / 33
06 / 33
07 / 33
08 / 33
09 / 33
10 / 33
11 / 33
12 / 33
13 / 33
14 / 33
15 / 33
16 / 33
17 / 33
18 / 33
19 / 33
20 / 33
21 / 33
22 / 33
23 / 33
24 / 33
25 / 33
26 / 33
27 / 33
28 / 33
29 / 33
30 / 33
31 / 33
32 / 33
33 / 33
  • Somerset 27, McCollum 26
  • Smithson Valley 44, Madison 0