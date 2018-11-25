What. A. Game.

Jimbo Fisher earns a signature win to cap off the 2018 regular season as Texas A&M beats No. 7 LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes.

The Aggies snap a 7-game losing streak to LSU and should catapult into the top-20 after the win.

Former Reagan quarterback Kellen Mond was lights out when his team need him the most totaling 329 yards with seven touchdowns.

LSU led the game with roughly 30 seconds left when Mond threw an interception. The Gatorade bath poured on LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after the pick, but upon review, Mond's knee hit the ground when picking up his botched snap.

The game moved forward.

Final play of regulation. Texas A&M and LSU are going to overtime pic.twitter.com/YHf6DlzekA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 25, 2018

In the final second of the contest, Mond hit Quartney Davis for a 19-yard strike to force overtime.

LSU and Texas A&M both had chances to lock up the win. Both teams converted touchdowns and two-point conversions. Both teams stopped two-conversions only to fail in their counter-attempt.

In the end, the fans in College Station stormed the field on the final completion from Mond to Kendrick Rogers.

Texas A&M finishes the season 8-4 with five wins in conference. Former Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin only won five or more wins once during his tenure at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M wins the highest scoring game in FBS history in 7OT. They beat LSU 74-72 on a 2pt conversion which LSU had failed to do the drive before. Kellen Mond to Kendrick Rodgers...



LSU 72

Texas A&M 74 Final/7OT pic.twitter.com/7Ke8bHJuZK — College Football Column (@ColumnCollege) November 25, 2018

