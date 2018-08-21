Two weeks after the new professional football team in San Antonio signed its first three players, the team added 11 more, the Alliance of American Football announced Monday.

PREVIOUSLY: San Antonio's new pro football team signs its first players

The first three players were a kicker, a punter and a defensive tackle. The 11 players announced Monday include two quarterbacks, three running backs and two wide receivers, so the names are more likely to be familiar to fans.

Here’s the full list:

Austin Appleby, a quarterback from Purdue

Tim Gardner, an offensive tackle from Alcorn State

Trevor Knight, a quarterback from Texas A&M and Oklahoma

Andrew McDonald, an offensive tackle from Indiana

Max Mickey, a running back from Sioux Falls

Stehly Reden, a tight end from Texas A&M-Kingsville

Daryl Richardson, a running back from Abilene Christian

Khiry Robinson, a running back from West Texas A&M

Riley Smith, a wide receiver from West Texas A&M

Jordan Wade, a nose tackle from Oklahoma

Ishmael Zamora, a wide receiver from Baylor

The name “Trevor Knight” should ring a bell for San Antonio football fans. The former Reagan High School standout played in college for the University of Oklahoma and Texas A&M University. In his first season with the Sooners, he was named the Sugar Bowl MVP in a 45-31 win over Alabama.

The other quarterback, Austin Appleby, started 18 games across four seasons for Purdue University and the University of Florida from 2013 to 2016.

The league has some unique rules for its process of assigning players to teams based on where they played in college or in the NFL. Read more about it here.

The full list of players assigned to teams in this second round of roster announcements can be found on the AAF's website. The league begins play in February, but will host a training camp for all teams in San Antonio in January.

