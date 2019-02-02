Gil Brandt, one of the chief architects of the Dallas Cowboys' 1970s Super Bowl teams, is headed to Canton.

Brandt, who served as an executive with the Cowboys from 1960 to 1988, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. During his time in the NFL, Brandt was a pioneer in the world of scouting, and was integral in the Cowboys' acquisition of many future hall of famers.

Watch video of Brandt being told he will be a Hall of Famer below:

Watch some of Brandt's remarks upon being elected Saturday here.

In a statement Saturday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Brandt "set the standard":

Gil Brandt set the standard for all scouts and personnel executives to follow, and aspire to, in the NFL.

He drafted Hall of Fame players in the first round and in the late rounds and helped build the foundation for the tremendous legacy and success that Cowboys enjoy to this day.

We are so proud of his accomplishments with the organization and just as grateful for what he has done over the course of the last 30 years an ambassador for the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and the game of football.

Gil changed the NFL in the draft room and is more than worthy of this recognition.