XFL San Antonio Brahmas name their starting QB

With the XFL season opener scheduled for this weekend, the Brahmas have named former Notre Dame and Wisconsin QB Jack Coan as their week-one starter.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — With the XFL season opener scheduled for this weekend, the San Antonio Brahmas have named former Notre Dame and Wisconsin QB Jack Coan as their starter under center for Week 1.

After going undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2022 Coan signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent, but Coan did not make the final roster, and was waived on August 22.

A 24-year-old native of Sayville, NY, Coan played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin including a season in which the led the Badgers to a Rose Bowl berth in 2020. But Coan opted to transfer following the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, and spent his final year at Notre Dame where he played in 13 games. In lone season with the Fighting Irish, Coan completed 253 passes for 25 touchdowns.

Interestingly enough, Coan was not the first quarterback selected by San Antonio in the XFL Draft. Coan was selected after Jawon Pass and Reid Sinnett in the QB Phase, but Brahmas Head Coach Hines Ward cited Coan’s steadiness as his reasoning for naming him the starter.

“Day-to-day, Jack was just a little bit more consistent as far as his play, as far as executing the plays,” said Ward on Tuesday. “We just wanted to go with the more consistent player at this time.”

Ward did note that Sinnett, who has spent time with three different NFL organizations, kept the competition close in camp.

“I look for Reid still to be involved, get into the game at some point,” added the two-time Super Bowl Champion. “But we’re going to start off with Jack just because of the consistent play that he’s had.”