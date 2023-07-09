A Mahomes themed party was held at Montez Creekside Kitchen, where Kansas City Chiefs fans were ready to cheer on their hometown star.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Thursday night kicked off the official start of the National Football League season and East Texans are ready to cheer on their favorite teams like the Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

At Montez Creekside Kitchen in Whitehouse all eyes were on Chiefs quarterback and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes. Many locals showed up in their jerseys for a themed party based on the football player to watch the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions.

Many fans in attendance said they are proud of how Mahomes represents our area.

"He speaks for himself I mean it's just great knowing that he came from here and went to school here and doing what he does," said Whitehouse resident Corey Galyean. "We're actually the lucky ones that get to be associated with him."

Galyean said the vibe at Montez makes it the perfect place to watch Kansas City Chiefs games since the owner themes out the restaurant to give it a great atmosphere. The building was covered in banners, T-shirts and even a new cardboard cut-out Mahomes.

In this East Texas town, the roots run deep and everyone has only positive things to say about the hometown star.

"He's a good kid and everything that we've ever heard about him from the locals here they got nothing but good stuff to say," said Craig Musick, of Whitehouse.

Musick said Mahomes’ and other NFL players’ successes have him wondering who could be next star player out of East Texas.

"I'd love to try to find another young kid like Patrick Mahomes coming up through either Troup or Jacksonville because I would love to be a part of that," Musick said.

When it comes to this year’s Super Bowl, fans like Whitehouse resident Derrick White has two teams he’s rooting for to make it.

"Oh man, I'm Kansas City all the way and I'm a Cowboys fan too. So that'd be cool," White said.