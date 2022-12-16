Watch parties: cheer on UTSA at one of these San Antonio bars or restaurants

This contest is just about as even as you can get -- the Roadrunners are ranked #22 and the Troy Trojans are ranked #23.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is looking to make program history and win their first bowl game in Orlando.

If you're looking to cheer on the 'Runners, you can check out one of the several watch parties happening across town. Here's the list:

Picks Bar : 4553 N Loop 1604 W Access Road #1101

: 4553 N Loop 1604 W Access Road #1101 Native Grill & Wings : 3238 Wurzbach Road

: 3238 Wurzbach Road Freetail Brewing Co. : 4035 N Loop 1604 W Access Road

: 4035 N Loop 1604 W Access Road The Dooryard : 4503 De Zavala Road Suite 108

: 4503 De Zavala Road Suite 108 Alamo Beer Company : 202 Lamar Street

: 202 Lamar Street Tank’s Pizza : 902 N New Braunfels Avenue

: 902 N New Braunfels Avenue Margaritaville: 849 East Commerce Street