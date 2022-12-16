Watch parties: cheer on UTSA at one of these San Antonio bars or restaurants

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is looking to make program history and win their first bowl game in Orlando.
This contest is just about as even as you can get -- the Roadrunners are ranked #22 and the Troy Trojans are ranked #23. Both teams are on 10-game win streaks.
If you're looking to cheer on the 'Runners, you can check out one of the several watch parties happening across town. Here's the list:
- Picks Bar: 4553 N Loop 1604 W Access Road #1101
- Native Grill & Wings: 3238 Wurzbach Road
- Freetail Brewing Co.: 4035 N Loop 1604 W Access Road
- The Dooryard: 4503 De Zavala Road Suite 108
- Alamo Beer Company: 202 Lamar Street
- Tank’s Pizza: 902 N New Braunfels Avenue
- Margaritaville: 849 East Commerce Street
UTSA says if you register for one of these events on Eventbrite, you'll get a free drink ticket and access to exclusive merchandise. And of course, be sure to wear orange and blue to show some Roadrunner pride!