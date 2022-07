The "Orange Out" against Texas Southern will be tough on the eyes, but one that many don't want to miss.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've been wanting to support The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at a football game, now is the time to secure your tickets.

UTSA is selling single game tickets. The "210 game" against Houston is expected to be packed. UTSA could enter the Top 25 with a win.

And the "Orange Out" against Texas Southern will be tough on the eyes, but one that many don't want to miss.