UTSA Roadrunners announce 2023 football schedule

This will be their debut season in the American Athletic Conference.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA has unveiled their 2023 football schedule, which is their debut in the American Athletic Conference.

The Roadrunners will have a 12-game schedule this fall, eight conference and four nonconference games. The nonconference games will be against Texas State and Army at home in the Alamodome, and Houston and Tennessee will both be on the road.

Their conference schedule is split up with four at home and four on the road.

The games include at least two Friday games with a potential third game that could flex from Saturday to Black Friday on Thanksgiving weekend.

The first game of the Roadrunners 12th season will be on September 2 at Houston, which is the fourth time they've faced the Cougars, who make their move to the Big 12 conference this summer.

The home opener at the Alamodome will be against the Texas State Bobcats on September 9. UTSA has won all four previous meetings against the team.

2023 UTSA Roadrunner Schedule

UTSA will face Army, Tennessee, Temple, UAB, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, North Texas, Rice, USF and Tulane.

The kickoff times have not yet been determined.

The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will then meet on December 2 in the 9th American Athletic Conference Football Championship.

Season tickets for the 2023 UTSA football home schedule are on sale now.

You can call (210) 458-UTSA (8872) or visit ticketmaster.com to purchase your tickets, which start at $93 per seat. Payment plans are available as well.