'Just flying low': After historic season, UTSA football staying humble and focused

The Roadrunners open their 2022 season Saturday inside the Alamodome with a visit from No. 24 University of Houston.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA football made good on its growing success in recent years with a program-best 12-2 campaign in 2021, capped by a Conference USA title and bowl game appearance. The "210 Triangle of Toughness," the moniker head coach Jeff Traylor's team embraced, is no longer a program to get against.

And part of sustaining that success, Traylor says, is ensuring they stay focused on the task at hand. For now, that means preparing for a visit from the No. 24 University of Houston Cougars to open the season.

Otherwise, the Roadrunners are trying to avoid what Traylor termed "culture pillar violations," a task he says fans can help with.

For instance: Don't ask any coaches or players you run across about the business of moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.

"That's technically a culture pillar violation," Traylor said. "We've got to get through Conference USA first."

Traylor says the media, and likely everybody, has been asking about UTSA's upcoming game at the University of Texas on Sept. 17, the Roadrunners' first-ever battle with the mighty Longhorns.

That... would qualify as a cultural pillar violation.

This week is all about the Houston Cougars. Next week is all about traveling to Army.

Then, and only then for Traylor's team, the focus can shift to playing the Longhorns.

Also, don't worry about the players. They've got it handled.

"You just hit that, 'No comment,'" said defensive back Corey Mayfield.

"Sometimes they might not even get a response," added defensive lineman Asyrus Simon.

"Just fly low. I'm just flying low," said defensive back Rashad Wisdom.