UTSA accepts invitation to play in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio has accepted an invitation to play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26.

The announcement comes after Southern Methodist University says they're unable to play against the Roadrunners in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl due to COVID -19 protocols now in effect within its program.

UTSA's opponent is expected to be announced in the coming days. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

“We’re very excited that Coach Traylor, his staff and our student-athletes will get to represent our wonderful university and city on national television," said UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos.

This will mark UTSA’s first bowl appearance since the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 17, 2016, in Albuquerque.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners have posted a 7-4 overall record in 2020. The Roadrunners’ five conference wins are the most by any C-USA team this fall.

“What an awesome opportunity this will be for our program to play on network TV in the First Responder Bowl,” Traylor said. “I said this two days ago and I will say it again: I’m just so thrilled for our players, coaches and staff to be playing in a bowl game. We can’t wait to get up to the Metroplex and showcase the #210TriangleOfToughness brand on a national stage.”

Tickets purchased for the Frisco Bowl will be refunded automatically, the university says. Refunds will be processed immediately, but could take up to five business days to receive, depending on banking institution.