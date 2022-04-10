x
Football

How to try out for the San Antonio Gunslingers

The tryout is taking place between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at D1 Training on 17530 Henderson Pass.

SAN ANTONIO — If you think you have what it takes you play for the San Antonio Gunslingers, you can try out!

The organization says they're looking for "talented athletes that can play offensive & defensive positions. Showcase your skills, speed, and agility in front of our coaching staff for a chance to earn a roster spot on the 2023 San Antonio Gunslingers Professional Arena Football Team." 

It's $65 for pre-registration and $80 for day of event.

"Tryouts will consist of one-on-one evaluations with the San Antonio Gunslingers coaching staff, and participants will receive an official 2023 Gunslingers tryout shirt," the organization says.

