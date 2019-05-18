AUSTIN, Texas — Tom Herman is set to begin his third season as the University of Texas head football coach.

The UT Board of Regents voted Thursday to give Herman a two-year extension to his current contract.

The Longhorns' head coach's contract will now be extended through 2023.

RELATED:

Longhorns shut out by Sooners, eliminated from Big 12 tournament race

Occupy Left Field makes the most of a disappointing Longhorn baseball season

Texas-LSU football game to air on KVUE

Texas football adds major non-conference games to future schedule

Herman will not receive a pay raise, but the contract is loaded on the back end: receiving $6.5 million in 2022 and $6.75 million in 2023.

During Herman's first two seasons as the Longhorns head coach, UT finished 7-6 overall in 2017 and won the Texas Bowl against Missouri. In his second year, Texas finished 10-4 and won the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.

Tom Herman's overall head coaching record at the University of Houston and Texas is, 39-14.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Bastrop announces penalties for people hiding chickens

Texas House initially passes bill on city contracts with Planned Parenthood

Crash on I-35 shuts down all northbound lanes in North Austin