Texas Longhorns to play Colorado in Valero Alamo Bowl

This is the second year in a row that Texas is returning to San Antonio to play in the Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns are led by fourth year quarterback Sam Ehlinger who has produced 2,788 yards of total offense and 33 total touchdowns this season.

This will be Texas’ 57th bowl game appearance, second only to Alabama (72) in NCAA history. The Longhorns are 30-24-2 all-time in bowl games, tied for the nation’s fourth-most bowl victories.



The Colorado Buffaloes return to the Valero Alamo Bowl for the first time since 2016. The Buffaloes are led by Head Coach Karl Dorrell.



#20 Texas (6-3) and Colorado (4-1) will be meeting for the first time since 2009. Texas leads the all-time series with an 11-7 record.



