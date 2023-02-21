San Antonio Brahmas part ways with VP of business operations Mike Sheehan

Sheehan lasted just one game with new organization.

SAN ANTONIO — Just one game into the history of the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas, the team will be looking for clean slate at the top.

The XFL confirmed to KENS 5 that the Brahmas parted ways with General Manager & VP of Business/Event Operations Mike Sheehan on Tuesday, peculiarly timed just two days after Sunday's inaugural franchise game.

While the timing of Sheehan's departure seems unusual, the XFL did confirm to KENS 5 that they remain committed to the city of San Antonio and that the league is built to last long-term.

Sheehan's prior background to the Brahmas was sales-driven, having spent time working with Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Mavericks.

Backed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia, the current XFL is trying to sustain long-term success after short-lived runs by Vince McMahon's XFL in 2020 and the American Alliance of Football (AAF) in 2019.

The San Antonio Commanders (AAF) played the lone season at the Alamodome.

San Antonio did draw the largest crowd of any XFL team in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Alamodome.

With "The Rock" and Garcia present for Sunday's game, the pair announced that the city of San Antonio would play host to the 2023 XFL Championship on May 13th.

Johnson did talk about the prospects of long-term league success to San Antonio media on Sunday.

"To me, you have to give it a shot, you have to go with eventually your gut and your instinct," said Johnson to media on Sunday.

"Sure the city has gone through it before, but as Dany said before, a lot of times in the sports world the market will get overlooked."