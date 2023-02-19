San Antonio Brahmas drop opener at Alamodome, which will host the XFL's championship game

XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a big announcement at the game, saying that the XFL's championship game will be held right here in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has a new professional football team, and the Brahmas made their XFL debut at the Alamodome Sunday afternoon.

XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a big announcement at the game, saying that the Alamodome would host the XFL's championship game. The Brahmas, coached by Super Bowl champion Hines Ward, locked horns with the St. Louis Battlehawks in a defensive battle in front of over 24,000 fans at the dome downtown. San Antonio dominated for much of the contest, but the defense faltered late in an 18-15 defeat.

Quarteback Jack Coan threw a pick on San Antonio's first possession, but the defense held and the Brahmas struck first with a field goal on their second trip. Coan put together a 10-play drive at the start of the second quarter, but lost a fumble. St. Louis capitalized and tied things up with a field goal.

The Brahmas drove down the field at the end of the first half and got in position for a 34-yard try, but Parker Romo missed the field goal and the teams went into halftime knotted at three.

Brahmas running back Kalen Ballage helped lead another long drive to start the second half, and this time the chip shot went through the uprights to put San Antonio in front.

On the first drive of the fourth quarter Coan connected with Fred Brown three times, and the third was a four-yard touchdown. After another stop by the defense, the Brahmas got Romo in position for a 48-yard field goal and he drilled it to make it a two-possession game.

St. Louis had struggled all day offensively, but ripped off a 71-yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass in under two minutes. They went for a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line and made it to pull within a field goal.

Instead of going for an onside kick they tried a 4th and 15 play from their own 25, and they converted it to keep the ball. The Battlehawks drove into the red zone, and AJ McCarron threw a dart down the seam to give St. Louis their first lead of the game with 16 seconds left.