SAN ANTONIO — The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns defeated the UTSA Roadrunners, 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

The game was held at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX.

A full gallery of the game can be viewed below: